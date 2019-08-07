Winston-Salem sacrificed a second-consecutive 10-hit game as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans topped the Dash, 5-2, Wednesday night at TicketReturn.com Field.
It was a slow start at bat for both teams in the contest. By the fifth inning, Winston-Salem mustered just two hits and Myrtle Beach batters went three-and-out in four of those innings.
The home team was the first to strike in the bottom of the sixth inning. Miguel Amaya connected on a two-run RBI single and ran in a run himself off a sacrifice fly by Delvin Zinn. Cam Balego scored off a hit by Luke Reynolds to make the score 4-0.
Winston-Salem got on the board in the top of the seventh inning. JJ Muno hit a ground-rule double to right field to score Jameson Fisher. The Dash's second run was courtesy of Steele Walker, scoring off a double from Andrew Vaughn in the top of the eighth inning.
Vaughn finished as Winston-Salem's best player at bat. He went 2-4 with his first double of the season and a run batted in.
Reynolds finished 3-4 with a double and RBI for the Pelicans. Amaya finished 2-4 with two RBIs.
Jorgan Cavanerio (L, 7-2) started on the mound for Winston-Salem and got the loss. He pitched 5.2 innings and gave up four runs while striking out two Pelicans. Cavanerio was relieved by Bennett Sousa who added two more strikeouts.
Javier Assad (W, 4-8) garnered the win on the mound after pitching 6.2 innings, striking out two batters and giving up one run. Ryan Lawlor was awarded the save, his second of the season.
Winston-Salem (59-50) concludes their three-game series with Myrtle Beach tonight at 7:05 p.m. The game will be played back at TicketReturn.com Field.