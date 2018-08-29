web lou lou 082918
Miss Lou Lou Gehrig fetching a ball on the field during a Greensboro Grasshoppers game.

Jhonny Santos put his bat down. 

At-bat over, right, Miss Lou Lou Gehrig? 

Not quite. 

The Greensboro Grasshoppers' bat dog was just trying to do her job during a South Atlantic League baseball game Sunday against Delmarva at First National Bank Field. But it wasn't quite time.

Her attempt to retrieve the bat was captured by the team's third-base camera. Josh Feldman, the Grasshoppers' director of production, tweeted the video, which has tallied 165,000 views as of 9:30 a.m. today.

The video also captured the attention of ESPN's Scott Van Pelt today on the network's app.

And Van Pelt nails it: Miss Lou Lou is a good girl.

