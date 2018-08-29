Jhonny Santos put his bat down.
At-bat over, right, Miss Lou Lou Gehrig?
Not quite.
The Greensboro Grasshoppers' bat dog was just trying to do her job during a South Atlantic League baseball game Sunday against Delmarva at First National Bank Field. But it wasn't quite time.
Her attempt to retrieve the bat was captured by the team's third-base camera. Josh Feldman, the Grasshoppers' director of production, tweeted the video, which has tallied 165,000 views as of 9:30 a.m. today.
Pro tip for @MiLB players: if you don't want the bat dog to take your bat, don't set it down.— Josh Feldman (@BigTexJosh) August 26, 2018
Learned that lesson the hard way... Miss Lou Lou Gehrig did the same thing to my lunch in the @GSOHoppers break room. pic.twitter.com/iD5wNiglI8
The video also captured the attention of ESPN's Scott Van Pelt today on the network's app.
And Van Pelt nails it: Miss Lou Lou is a good girl.