GREENSBORO — Bear with me. It’s a little complicated.
But the bottom line is the Greensboro Grasshoppers are squarely in the middle of a pretty good pennant race with 19 days left in the South Atlantic League’s regular season. You just have to peel away a few layers to really see it.
The Hoppers return to First National Bank Field on the second-to-last Thirsty Thursday of the season and open a four-day homestand against the Augusta GreenJackets.
It’s a big series for both teams.
Augusta started Wednesday tied for first place in the Sally League’s second-half Southern Division standings. Greensboro, meanwhile, was third in the Northern Division, five games behind the front-running Delmarva Shorebirds.
But Delmarva already won the division’s first-half title. If the Shorebirds sweep both halves, then the North’s second playoff team will be the one with the best overall record.
And that’s where it gets interesting. Greensboro — with its 71 victories guaranteeing a winning record in their first season as a Pirates’ affiliate — is in a close race with Hickory. The Hoppers (71-48) trail the Crawdads (70-46) by .006 points in winning percentage.
It could be a weird finish. It’s possible the Hoppers could end the year with the second-most victories in the entire 14-team league and still miss the playoffs, simply because Hickory had a few more games canceled by rainouts.
But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. First the Hoppers must deal with their most critical stretch of the entire summer’s schedule: four at home against the South’s best team, followed a six-game road trip through the teams ahead of them in the standings, three at Delmarva and three at Hickory.
The Hoppers can’t win a pennant in the next 10 games, but realistically anything worse than a 5-5 stretch could finish them.
With that in mind, here’s a look and the season’s second-to-last homestand …
HOPPERS AT HOME
Thursday: 7 p.m. Friday: 7 p.m. Saturday: 7 p.m. Sunday: 4 p.m.
Tickets: $7-$11
Information: gsohoppers.com or 268-2255
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Parent club: Pittsburgh Pirates
Three Hoppers to watch …
• RF/CF Jonah Davis: The 22-year-old outfielder, a 15th-round draft pick out of Cal in 2018, has carried the Hoppers offense the last couple of weeks. A left-handed hitter with power, Davis has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games. He’s 24-for-53 (.453 average) with 5 doubles, 7 home runs, 12 RBIs and 9 multi-hit performances during that stretch. Davis struggled to a .134 average in his first 25 games with the Hoppers and was sent down. But he’s been the team’s best hitter since his return, batting .338 with 12 HRs and 28 RBIs in 38 games since July 1.
• RHP Yerry De Los Santos: The 21-year-old relief pitcher from the Dominican Republic signed at 16 for a $100,000 bonus and has been slow to develop because of shoulder and elbow injuries. He missed all of 2016 recovering from Tommy John surgery. But since joining the Hoppers on May 4, the lanky 6-foot-2 right-hander has had a breakout season. He’s 3-1 with a 1.47 ERA and ranks fifth in the Sally League with 11 saves. Opponents are batting just .170 against him, and he’s walked 9 and struck out 63 in 43 innings pitched. His fastball velocity is up, sitting in the mid-90s mph, and he throws a hard slider. Most impressive is his durability: He’s pitched in 62 pro games in four years, 31 of them this season in Greensboro.
• RHP Alex Manasa: The 21-year-old outfielder-turned-pitcher was a Sally League All-Star after a 6-1 first half, but he picked up his first win in more than a month Tuesday night at Kannapolis when he worked 6 shutout innings, walking none and striking out 8. Manasa is 9-3 with a 3.42 ERA in 22 starts this season, and one more victory would make him just the 13th 10-game winner since the franchise became the Grasshoppers in 2005. Manasa relies on a “heavy” two-seam sinking fastball thrown in the low-90s mph, mixing in a traditional four-seam fastball, slider and changeup. If the starting rotation holds true, he’ll start Sunday’s game.
Augusta GreenJackets
Parent club: San Francisco Giants
Three GreenJackets to watch …
• LHP Seth Corry: The 20-year-old lefty is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 9 prospect in San Francisco’s farm system. A third-round pick in the 2017 draft out of high school in Utah (where he tore a knee ligament playing football), he signed for a $1 million bonus. Corry throws a big-breaking 12-to-6 curveball in the 70s mph rated among the best in the minor leagues, as well as a fastball that’s touched 96 mph. The Giants have been patient with him, and he has blossomed into a star this year, going 9-2 with a 1.64 ERA in 23 starts. He’s struck out a league-high 148 in 104⅓ innings, and opponents are batting just .158 against him. If Augusta’s pitching rotation holds true, he’ll start the series opener Thursday.
• 1B Logan Wyatt: The 51st overall pick in the June draft out of Louisville, the 21-year-old is rated as San Francisco’s No. 14 prospect by MLB Pipeline. A 6-foot-4 left-handed hitter with power, Wyatt batted a combined .308 in 25 games for the Giants’ rookie and short-season league teams before his promotion to Augusta this week. A disciplined hitter, he ranked third among NCAA hitters in walks each of his last two seasons with Louisville. Batted .283 with 69 walks in 69 games in his final college season.
• LF/RF Franklin Labour: Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 20 prospect in San Francisco’s farm system, the 21-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic signed at 17 for a $70,000 bonus. A promising right-handed hitter with developing power, he batted .307 with 14 home runs in 41 Northwest League games this summer, prompting his promotion to Augusta on Aug. 1. He’s batted just .225 in 12 games since then, a small sample size of 46 plate appearances.