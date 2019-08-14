Hoppers 0
Intimidators 10
Intimidators Stadium, Kannapolis
Why the Hoppers lost: Three Kannapolis pitchers limited Greensboro's hitters to just three hits — all singles. Davis Martin started, pitched five innings and allowed two hits. Wilber Perez pitched the sixth, seventh and eighth, and Justin O'Connor wrapped up the ninth.
Key performances: Greensboro got singles from shortstop Connor Kaiser, second baseman Kyle Mottice and third baseman Michael Gretler.
Up next: Greensboro (71-49) comes home to start an important homestand. It begins on Thursday with a three-game series against Augusta. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.