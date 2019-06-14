Hoppers 4
Intimidators 1
Why the Hoppers won: Patrick Dorrian hit his sixth home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning. Dorrian hit a three-run bomb to right field that shifted momentum in Greensboro's way as the game was tied at zero before the homer. Right-handed pitcher Steven Jennings (5-6) started the game for the Hoppers and struck out seven batters.
Key performers: Greensboro — Steven Jennings 6.0 IP, 4 H, ER, HR, 7 K; Patrick Dorrian 2-2, BB, 3 RBI. Kannapolis — Jason Bilous 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, HR, 9 K; Wilber Perez 4.0 IP, 3 H, 5 K.
Up next: Greensboro (42-25) continues their four-game series with Kannapolis tonight at 7 p.m. at Intimidators Stadium.