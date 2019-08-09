Grasshoppers 2
Tourists 1
First National Bank Field
Why the Grasshoppers won: Early runs from Ji-Hwan Bae and Jack Herman were just enough for the Greensboro Grasshoppers to top the Asheville Tourists Friday night. Fabricio Macias drove in both runners in the first and third innings, respectively.
Key performances: Asheville—Kyle Datres 2-4, 3B. Greensboro—Will Kobos (W, 1-1) 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 K, 2.57 ERA; Fabricio Macias 2-4, 2 RBI.
Up next: Greensboro will host Asheville again Saturday night (8/10) at 7 p.m as a part of the Spectacular Saturday Fireworks event at First National Bank Field. The game is the third of a four-game series, which is currently split 1-1.