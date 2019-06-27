Hoppers 9
BlueClaws 8
Why the Hoppers won: Cody Smith replaced John O'Reilly on the mound for Greensboro for the final batter of the game. The BlueClaws had scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth and had a runner on second, but Smith struck out Cole Stobbe to seal the win.
Key performances: Greensboro — Ji-Hwan Bae 3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Michael Gretler 1-for-4, 3 RBIs. Lakewood — Carlos De La Cruz 2-for-5, 3 RBIs; Seth Lancaster 3-for-5, 2B, RBI.
Up next: Greensboro faces Lakewood again Friday (6/28) at 7:05 p.m. at FirstEnergy Park.