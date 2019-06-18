The Sally League's No. 2 power hitter finished No. 1 in the Home Run Derby contest before the 60th South Atlantic League All-Star Game tonight at West Virginia's Appalachian Power Park.
Curtis Terry of the Hickory Crawdads hit 16 balls over the fence in the first round, then hit 14 more in the finals to beat runner-up Brandon Lockridge of the Charleston RiverDogs.
Mason Martin of the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the league's leader in home runs in the first half of the season, led off the eight-man contest and hit 10 over the fence.
Hoppers second baseman Rodolfo Castro also hit 10 in the first round. Lockridge hit nine to make the final four.
Martin hit 11 more homers in the next round for a total of 21, but he finished third when Lockridge hit 13 for a total of 22.
Castro hit seven and finished fourth at 17 total.
Terry, a 22-year-old first baseman, made the Northern Division All-Star team as Martin's backup after batting .268 with 15 HRs in the season's first half. He's tied for second in the league in home runs.
Martin, who started the game at first base for the North, leads the Sally League with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. He played in 65 of the Hoppers' 69 first-half games and batted .262. After a 7-for-50 slump in April dropped his batting average to .173, Martin broke out with home runs in five consecutive game and has batted .288 with 17 HRs and 55 RBIs in 51 games.
Castro, the North's starting second baseman, batted .242 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs in 61 first-half games. A switch-hitter with pop from both sides of the plate, Castro has hit nine homers left-handed and five right-handed so far this season while playing second base, shortstop and third base in the field.
Hoppers' All-Star starters Martin, Castro and center fielder Lolo Sánchez (.303, 20 stolen bases) all turned 20 years old during the first half of the season.
Hoppers catcher Grant Koch (.233, 11 extra-base hits) and right-handed pitcher Alex Manasa (6-1, 3.31 ERA) were All-Stars, too, as was right-hander Brad Case (7-1, 2.45 ERA), who was promoted to Advanced Class-A Bradenton two weeks before the game.