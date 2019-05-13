Hoppers Homestand

The Greensboro Grasshoppers open a seven-day homestand against the South Atlantic League-leading Delmarva Shorebirds and the Lakewood BlueClaws at First National Bank Field.

Tickets: $7-$11

Information: gsohoppers.com or 268-2255

Delmarva Shorebirds

Parent club: Baltimore Orioles

Tuesday: 7 p.m. Wednesday: 11 a.m. (doubleheader) Thursday: 7 p.m.

Three Shorebirds to watch …

• RHP Grayson Rodriguez: The 11th overall pick in last year’s draft out of Central Heights High in Nacogdoches, Texas, the hard-throwing 19-year-old is rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 5 prospect in Baltimore’s farm system. The 6-foot-5 right-hander signed for a reported $4.3 million bonus, and has flourished so far. He’s 4-0 with a 1.04 ERA in five starts for Delmarva, allowing 15 hits and eight walks in 26 innings, striking out 41. He features a mid-90s mph fastball, a developing slider and uses a 70 mph curveball in place of a changeup. If Delmarva’s pitching rotation holds, he should start Thursday’s game against Hoppers RHP Brad Case (5-1, 1.90 ERA).

• 3B Jean Carlos Encarnacion: Baltimore’s No. 13 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, the 21-year-old infielder from the Dominican Republic signed with the Braves at 16 and was traded last summer in the deal that brought pitcher Kevin Gausman to Atlanta. A 6-foot-3, strong-armed third baseman still learning the position, Encarnacion comes in batting .222 with two HRs and 17 RBIs in 28 games. He’s up there hacking, too, and has struck out 32 times in 118 plate appearances (27.1 percent) so far this season.

• SS/2B Adam Hall: Baltimore’s second-round pick in the 2017 draft out of high school in Ontario, Canada, the 19-year-old middle infielder is rated by MLB Pipeline as the Orioles’ No. 14 prospect. Injuries slowed him last year, but he’s off to a fast start with the Shorebirds, batting .302 with 11 walks, 11 steals and 21 runs scored in 30 games. Hall runs well and he’s a career .305 hitter in 94 minor-league games, although 83 of his 106 hits have been singles.

Lakewood BlueClaws

Parent club: Philadelphia Phillies

Friday: 7 p.m. Saturday: 7 p.m. Sunday: 2 p.m. Monday: Noon

Three BlueClaws to watch …

• SS/2B Luís García: Just 18 years old, the switch-hitting middle infielder from the Domincan Republic is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 4 prospect in Philadelphia’s farm system. Signed at 17 to a $2.5 million bonus, he went out that same summer and won the Gulf Coast League batting title, batting .369 with 62 hits in 43 games. A fine infielder with a strong, accurate throwing arm, García has struggled so far in the Sally League, batting .184 with just four extra-base hits in 32 games.

• RHP Dominic Pipkin: A ninth-round pick out of high school in last year’s draft, the Phillies signed him to an $800,000 bonus to lure him away from a scholarship offer from Cal. Rated by MLB Pipeline as Philadelphia’s No. 23 prospect, the skinny right-hander features a fastball clocked in the low 90s mph, as well as a good, hard slider. He’s very much a work in progress, and is 1-1 with a 5.01 ERA in seven games so far this season. If the pitching rotation holds, he should work in Monday’s finale.

• LHP Jhordany Mezquita: The 21-year-old lefty from the Dominican Republic is rated by MLB Pipeline as Philadelphia’s No. 26 prospect, and he has worked the same days as Pipkin in a “piggyback” starter platoon. An eighth-round pick in 2017 after he moved to Hazelton, Pa., Mezquita is 5-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 25 career minor-league games, striking out 103 in 96 1/3 innings. He features a low-90s mph fastball, a curveball and changeup.