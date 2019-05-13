GREENSBORO — The blue-eyed high school kid with the dimple in his chin turned 18 years old a few days before Major League Baseball’s amateur draft in 2017.
He waited, and waited, and waited before he heard his name called in the 17th round, the 508th overall pick.
And then he had a choice to make: the Pittsburgh Pirates, or college baseball at Gonzaga, a two-hour drive from his beloved home in Kennewick, a city of 81,000 in southeastern Washington.
Mason Martin chose the Pirates.
Now the young slugger plays first base and bats third in the Greensboro Grasshoppers’ everyday lineup. The Hoppers open a seven-day homestand Tuesday, beginning with a three-game series against the first-place Delmarva Shorebirds.
The Hoppers come in on a hot streak, and so, too, does Martin. Greensboro has won 16 of its last 19 games, and during that stretch Martin has batted .303 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs.
Martin, who turns 20 on June 2, hit home runs in five consecutive games at the start of the Hoppers’ hot streak, and he’s had nine RBIs in the last five games. He raised his batting average from .173 to .246 in those 19 games.
As the cool kids say, Mason Martin is locked in.
“My approach at the plate is in the right spot,” Martin says. “I’ve just been really mindful at the plate. When I had those five games (with home runs), it’s hard to explain, but it was almost like I was seeing the ball so well that I wasn’t really seeing anything. It’s weird how that works. I felt really comfortable at the plate and in a good rhythm.”
That rhythm has continued as the Hoppers have continued to roll. After a slow start, Martin ranks second in the South Atlantic League with 28 RBIs and third with eight home runs. Even his outs are often on hard-hit balls.
“I’m never going to complain about an 0-for-4,” Martin says, “if I go 0-for-4 with two barrels.”
It’s that ability to put the barrel of the bat squarely on the pitched ball that got Martin drafted out of Southridge High, where he played the outfield. There aren’t many pro teams with a 17th-round draft pick batting third, but Martin is not a typical 17th-rounder.
“It was crazy for me, because I didn’t have any idea where I was going to go in the draft,” Martin says. “I could’ve gone anywhere, but luckily (scout) Max Kwan really pulled for me in the Pirates’ draft room. I’m glad they took the chance on me. They’re going to get everything out of me. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got.”
Most 17th-round picks never reach the big leagues. But some do, including guys named Kenny Lofton and Orel Hershiser, Kent Hrbek and Lorenzo Cain, Josh Reddick and Mitch Moreland.
And Pittsburgh clearly saw potential in Martin’s left-handed swing. A lot of potential. Martin’s reported $350,000 signing bonus is on par with players chosen in the middle of the fifth round.
“The goal was to sign out of high school and play professionally,” Martin says. “But I didn’t know what was going to happen. … The coaches at Gonzaga do a really good job with left-handed hitters, so that was a great option for me. It was a tough decision for me, because either way it’s a good development path.”
The difference is the Hoppers play a 140-game schedule and Martin figures to get more than 400 plate appearances in a full minor league season, while Gonzaga plays a 52 regular-season games this spring.
And pro baseball has been Martin’s goal since he was 8 years old. His grandfather, Neil Martin, batted .289 in four minor-league seasons in the 1960s until an injury ended his career at age 25. His father, Chad Martin, played college and semipro baseball, but never got a chance at the pros.
“It’s in my bloodline,” Martin says. “I fell in love with baseball at a very young age, and the love has never died. It’s always been the dream. … I grew up in a baseball household. But this is my dream, not anyone else’s. This is what I want to do.”