Grasshoppers 5
Power 2
Appalachian Power Park, Charleston, W.V.
Why the Grasshoppers won: As the first batter up, Jonah Davis kicked off the contest with a home run to right center field. Runs from Jack Herman and Justin Harrer gave the Dash a 3-0 lead in just the top of the second inning. Doubles in the top of the eighth from Ji-Hwan Bae and Fabricio Macias led to runs by Jack Herman and Bae respectively. Colin Selby (5-3) pitched five innings for Greensboro and struck out nine Mudcats. The Grasshoppers' pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts.
Performances worth noting: Greensboro—Colin Selby 5.0 IP, 4 H, R, 9 K; Jonah Davis 2-4, HR, 2 RBI. West Virginia—Bobby Honeyman 2-3; Austin Shenton 2-4, 2B.
Up next: Greensboro faces West Virginia again Friday (8/2) at 7:05 p.m. back at Appalachian Power Park.