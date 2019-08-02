Power 8
Grasshoppers 5
Appalachian Power Park, Charleston, W.Va.
Why the Grasshoppers lost: The Power snapped a 5-5 tie with a three-run burst in the bottom of the eighth. Matt Sanders scored on a Julio Rodriguez triple, Rodriguez scored on Austin Shenton's sac fly and Bobby Honeyman scored on a double from Nick Rodriguez.
Performances worth noting: Greensboro — Luke Mangieri 3-for-5, run, RBI; Michael Gretler 3-for-4, run, RBI. West Virginia — Rodriguez 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs Austin Shenton 2-for-3, 3 RBIs, homer.
Up next: Greensboro travels to Greenville for a 7:05 p.m. game.