Hoppers 2
Intimidators 0
Intimidators Stadium, Kannapolis
Why the Hoppers won: The Greensboro Grasshoppers shut out the Kannapolis Intimidators on Tuesday night behind strong pitching from Alex Manasa (W, 9-3), Cody Smith and Yerry De Los Santos. The three combined for 12 strikeouts. Jonah Davis and Ji-Hwan Bae scored Greensboro's runs.
Key performances: Greensboro: Alex Manasa 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 8 K; Ji-Hwan Bae 2-4, SB, R.
Up next: Greensboro (71-48) plays Kannapolis tonight at 7 to conclude the three-game series.