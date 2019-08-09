GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Hoppers 8
Tourists 0
Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers won: Noe Toribio (W, 2-1) pitched a no-hitter through six innings for the Hoppers as they went on to shut out the visiting Tourists. He struck out six batters before being replaced by Winston Nicacio, who added two more strikeouts in the final three innings. Meanwhile, Greesnboro’s bats were hot as the Hoppers picked up 14 hits in the game. The Hoppers connected for three home runs.
Performances worth noting: Greensboro—Toribio 6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K; Luke Mangieri 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI.
Also worth noting: The Hoppers host Asheville again today at 4:00 p.m.
— Staff Report