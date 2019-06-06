GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Greensboro 3
Lakewood 2
Site: FirstEnergy Park, Lakewood, N.J.
Why the Grasshoppers won: With the game tied at one run apiece in the top of the ninth, Patrick Dorrian homered to center field off of Mark Potter to give the Hoppers a 2-1 lead. Justin Harrer then singled, driving in Michael Gretler to make the score 3-1. Greensboro gave up one run in the bottom of the ninth but held on for the victory.
Performances worth noting: Patrick Dorrian hit his fifth home run of the season, bringing his RBI total to 23.
Also worth noting: The Grasshoppers have a double-header tomorrow against Lakewood with the first pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 5:35 p.m.
— Staff Report