Greensboro 3

Lakewood 2

Site: FirstEnergy Park, Lakewood, N.J.

Why the Grasshoppers won: With the game tied at one run apiece in the top of the ninth, Patrick Dorrian homered to center field off of Mark Potter to give the Hoppers a 2-1 lead. Justin Harrer then singled, driving in Michael Gretler to make the score 3-1. Greensboro gave up one run in the bottom of the ninth but held on for the victory.

Performances worth noting: Patrick Dorrian hit his fifth home run of the season, bringing his RBI total to 23.

Also worth noting: The Grasshoppers have a double-header tomorrow against Lakewood with the first pitch of Game 1 scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

— Staff Report

