HOPPERS REPORT
Grasshoppers 9
Suns 2
Site: First Bank National Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers won: The Grasshoppers had a dominant night offensively scoring four runs in the first inning and four more in the fifth. Center fielder Fabricia Macias was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. First baseman Luke Mangieri was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Performances worth noting: Right hander Luis Nova (4-2) had six strikeouts over six innings, allowing three hits and two runs. He picked up the win, improving his record to 4-2.
Also worth noting: The Grasshoppers will be back at home today, to play in the final game of the series against the Suns at noon. They will then travel to Augusta on Thursday to begin a series against the GreenJackets.
—Staff Report