GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Kannapolis 14
Greensboro 6
Site: Intimidators Stadium, Kannapolis
Why the Grasshoppers lost: The Hoppers scored four runs in the first three innings, yet still found themselves trailing by six. Kannapolis first baseman Corey Zangari's three-run homer was part of a six-run second inning for the Intimidators and the Hoppers were not able to recover.
Also worth noting: Greensboro's Mason Martin hit his 17th home run of the season. The Grasshoppers are back on the diamond tonight in Kannapolis with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
-Staff report