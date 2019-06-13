hoppers logo 2018 (copy) (copy)

GRASSHOPPERS REPORT

Kannapolis 14

Greensboro 6

Site: Intimidators Stadium, Kannapolis

Why the Grasshoppers lost: The Hoppers scored four runs in the first three innings, yet still found themselves trailing by six. Kannapolis first baseman Corey Zangari's three-run homer was part of a six-run second inning for the Intimidators and the Hoppers were not able to recover.

Also worth noting: Greensboro's Mason Martin hit his 17th home run of the season. The Grasshoppers are back on the diamond tonight in Kannapolis with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

-Staff report

