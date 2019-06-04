GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Grasshoppers 8
RiverDogs 1
Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers won: After a homer by outfielder Jack Herman in the bottom of the second inning, the Grasshoppers never relinquished the lead. Herman finished the night 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Also worth noting: Greensboro's pitchers combined for seven strikeouts, with Steven Jennings (4-5) picking up the win. The Grasshoppers will complete the final game of a three-game home series against the RiverDogs today at noon.
— Staff Report