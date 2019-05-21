GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Grasshoppers 10
Power 7
Site: Appalachian Power Park
Why the Grasshoppers won: Greensboro took command early, scoring four runs in the top of the first off West Virginia starter Damon Casetta-Stubbs. It tacked on four more runs in the fifth.
Also worth noting: Left fielder Fabio Macias was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. .. Grasshoppers starter Colin Selby pitched five strong innings, striking out six and picking up his first win of the season.
The Grasshoppers will be back in action on the road today at 7 p.m in the second game of a four-game series against the Power.
— Staff Report