HOPPERS REPORT
Greensboro: 5
West Virginia: 4
Site: Appalachian Power Park, Charleston, W.Va.
Why the Grasshoppers won: Trailing 4-3 in the seventh, the Hoppers scored twice to take the lead. Ji-Hwan Bae singled to right, driving in Jonah Davis. Fabricio Macias followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Jack Herman from third.
Performances worth noting: In the bottom of the ninth, Greensboro reliever Winston Nicacio (1-1) struck out West Virginia's Austin Shenton and Jake Ancia, then got Onil Pena to like out to third, saving the one-run victory and picking up the win. ... The teams will play the second game of the three-game series tonight at 7:05.
— Staff Report