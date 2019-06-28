GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Grasshoppers: 5
BlueClaws: 2
Site: First Energy Park, Lakewood
Why the Grasshoppers won: Trailing 2-1 heading into the ninth inning, the Hoppers' bats woke up and won the game. After a game-tying wild pitch, Greensboro's Jonah Davis stepped up to the plate and belted a three-RBI double to center field that put the Hoppers ahead 5-2, and put the game out of reach.
Performances worth noting: Hoppers first baseman Mason Martin picked up his 70th RBI of the season. Davis' late inning heroics pushed his season RBI total to 17.
Also worth noting: The Hoppers are back in action Saturday as they play the third game of the series in Lakewood. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
— Staff report