HOPPERS REPORT
Grasshoppers 5
Intimidators 4
Site: Intimidators Stadium, Kannapolis
Why the Grasshoppers won: Jonah Davis hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth, scoring Ji-Hwan Bae from third and snapping a 4-4 tie.
Performances worth noting: Shortstop Connor Kaiser was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, including his seventh double of the season.
Also worth noting: The Grasshoppers improved their record to 54-33. The second game of the three-game series is scheduled for noon today.
— Staff Report