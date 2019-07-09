Greensboro Grasshoppers partial logo (copy) (copy)

HOPPERS REPORT

Grasshoppers 5

Intimidators 4

Site: Intimidators Stadium, Kannapolis 

Why the Grasshoppers won: Jonah Davis hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth, scoring Ji-Hwan Bae from third and snapping a 4-4 tie.

Performances worth noting: Shortstop Connor Kaiser was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, including his seventh double of the season. 

Also worth noting: The Grasshoppers improved their record to 54-33. The second game of the three-game series is scheduled for noon today. 

— Staff Report

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments