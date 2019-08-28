Hoppers 6
Braves 4
Where: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers won: Down 4-3 going into the bottom of the eighth inning, Greensboro's Ji-Hwan Bae connected on a triple to center field, scoring Jonah Davis and Jack Herman for the go-ahead runs. Fabricio Macias batted in Bae later in the inning. Will Gardner (S, 4) struck out all three Rome batters in the top of the ninth to secure the victory.
Key performances: Rome—Bryce Ball 2-4, 2B, RBI; Juan Morales 2-4, 2B. Greensboro—Fabricio Macias 2-4, 3 RBI; Ji-Hwan Bae 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI.
Up next: Greensboro wraps up their four-game series with the Braves Thursday night (Aug. 29) starting at 7:00 p.m.
