Hoppers 15
Intimidators 7
Where: Intimidators Stadium, Kannapolis
Why the Grasshoppers won: The game was a shootout from the beginning. Both teams traded home runs in the first three innings. Kannapolis' Alex Destino drove in two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a single to right field to tie the game at five apiece. The Hoppers pulled away in the top of the seventh, scoring on some Kannapolis pitching woes. Greensboro followed with doubles from Kyle Mottice and Jonah Davis, concluding in a whopping seven runs in the inning.
Key performances: Greensboro—Kyle Mottice 3-6, 2B, 4 RBI; Connor Kaiser 3-5, HR, 3 RBI; Jonah Davis 3-6, 2B, HR, 3 RBI. Kannapolis—Alex Destino 3-5, 4 RBI; Ramon Beltre 2-4, HR, 2 RBI.
Up next: Greensboro (56-33) returns home for a four-game home stand against the West Virginia Power Friday (7/12) at 7:00 p.m. The game will be a part of the FANomenal Friday Fireworks stadium event.