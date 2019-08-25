Hoppers Homestand

After 65 home games over the past five months, the Greensboro Grasshoppers play four final games at First National Bank Field against the Rome Braves to close out the home portion of their South Atlantic League season. The Hoppers are 36-29 in their downtown ballpark in their first season as a Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate. They rank No. 2 in the 14-team league in attendance behind the Greenville (S.C.) Drive.

Tickets: $7-$11

Information: gsohoppers.com or 268-2255

Rome Braves

Parent club: Atlanta Braves

Monday: 7 p.m. Tuesday: 7 p.m. Wednesday: 7 p.m. Thursday: 7 p.m.

Three Braves to watch …

• C Shea Langeliers: The ninth overall pick in June’s amateur draft, the 21-year-old catcher from Baylor signed for a $3.99 million bonus and is already rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 5 prospect in Atlanta’s farm system. An outstanding defender with an exceptionally strong throwing arm, Langeliers won a college Gold Glove and threw out 70 percent of would-be base-stealers in his sophomore year. At Rome, he has thrown out 42 percent (13 of 31). A right-handed hitter, he’s hit .230 in in 47 games for Rome, but .293 in his last 10.

• CF Justin Dean: A 17th-round draft pick out of D-II Lenoir-Rhyne last year, the 5-foot-8 outfielder has proved doubters wrong and played his way into the No. 23 spot on MLB Pipeline’s list of Braves prospects. A 22-year-old with elite footspeed, Dean has been outstanding this season, batting .293 (eighth in the Sally League) in 104 games. Dean leads the league in runs (84), triples (9) and stolen bases (43), and his .393 on-base percentage ranks fifth.

• RHP Kasey Kalich: The No. 29 prospect in Atlanta’s farm system according to MLB Pipeline, Kalich is a 21-year-old right-hander from Texas A&M who was drafted in the fourth round in June signed for a $347,500 bonus. A prototype power reliever, Kalich was the Aggies closer and the first pitcher taken by the Braves this year. His fastball has reached 98 mph on the radar guns, but his sharp-breaking high-80s slider sets him apart. Since signing, Kalich is 1-1 with a 1.40 ERA in 12 pro games, with 10 walks and 20 strikeouts in 19⅓ innings. He hasn’t allowed a home run, and opponents are batting just .156 against him.

— JEFF MILLS, Staff Writer