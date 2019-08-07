The Greensboro Grasshoppers have just 12 home dates left as they come down the stretch, and they open a four-day homestand against the Asheville Tourists at First National Bank Field on Thursday.
The Hoppers come home from a 5-2 road trip and are still in the thick of their South Atlantic League pennant race. They trail the Delmarva Shorebirds by 4 games in the Northern Division standings. Because Delmarva won the first half, this race is between Greensboro and Hickory.
If either the Hoppers or Crawdads overtake Delmarva and finish first, then they win the second half. If not, the team with the best overall record wins the playoff spot. Hickory (68-42) holds a slight edge over Greensboro (68-45) with 26 days left in the season.
Thursday: 7 p.m. Friday: 7 p.m. Saturday: 7 p.m. Sunday: 4 p.m.
Tickets: $7-$11
Information: gsohoppers.com or 268-2255
Greensboro Grasshoppers
Parent club: Pittsburgh Pirates
Three Hoppers to watch …
• 2B/SS Ji-Hwan Bae: Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 8 prospect in Pittsburgh’s farm system, the 20-year-old middle infielder has flourished since returning from a 30-game suspension without pay resulting from a domestic violence conviction in South Korea last October. Bae, a left-handed hitter with excellent speed, is a gap-to-gap line-drive hitter who has batted .298 with 19 doubles and 22 stolen bases in 63 games for the Hoppers. He’s hitting .323 against right-handed pitching this season.
• RF/CF Jonah Davis: The reigning Sally League player of the week went 10-for-24 (.417) with a double, 4 HRs and 8 RBIs in six games from July 29 through Aug. 4. Davis, a 22-year-old outfielder, was a 15th-round draft pick out of Cal in 2018 who struggled early this season but has been one of the Hoppers’ best hitters since returning to Greensboro on June 27. He has batted .315 with 10 HRs and 25 RBIs in 33 games since July 1, and he comes home riding an eight-game hitting streak with six multi-hit games in that stretch.
• LF/RF Jack Herman: The 19-year-old rated by MLB Pipeline as Pittsburgh’s No. 30 prospect slipped into the 30th round of the 2018 draft because teams assumed the high school kid from New Jersey would play college baseball. Instead, he signed with the Pirates and made the Gulf Coast League All-Star team. He has batted .260 with 11 HRs and 27 RBIs since joining the Hoppers on June 1. You’ll know when the right-handed hitter is coming to bat by his distinct and unusual walk-up music: “Feeling Good” by jazz crooner Michael Bublé.
Asheville Tourists
Parent club: Colorado Rockies
Three Tourists to watch …
• 1B Grant Lavigne: Ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 4 prospect in Colorado’s farm system, the 19-year-old first baseman from New Hampshire was the 42nd pick in the 2018 draft and signed for a $2 million bonus out of high school. An athletic 6-foot-4 player who throws right and bats left, Lavigne batted .350 last summer and led the Pioneer League with a .477 on-base percentage and .996 OPS. Facing better Sally League pitching this season, he comes in batting .243 with 5 HRs and 53 RBIs in 106 games. But he’s patient, third in the league with 61 walks, and the Rockies project him as a future power hitter.
• CF/RF Niko Decolati: A sixth-round pick out of Loyola Marymount in the 2018 draft, the shortstop-turned-outfielder is rated as Colorado’s No. 22 prospect by MLB Pipeline. The 21-year-old runs well, has a strong throwing arm and the Rockies believe he’ll hit for both power and average. He was a Pioneer League All-Star last summer, batting .327 with 11 HRs in 69 games. Since joining the Tourists in June, he’s batted .280 with 4 HRs, 24 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 53 games.
• OF Daniel Montano: The 20-year-old outfielder from Venezuela signed at 16 for a $2 million bonus and is Colorado’s No. 25 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. A slender 6-foot-1 left-handed hitter, he’s been slowly adding muscle to his frame and developing power. A gap-to-gap line-drive hitter, he’s fifth in the Sally League with 28 doubles, and 37 of his 87 hits this season have gone for extra bases. A versatile defender with an average arm, he has played all three outfield positions for the Tourists and comes in hitting .231 with 35 RBIs in 102 games.