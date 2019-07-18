GreenJackets 2
Hoppers 1
SRP Park, Augusta
Why the Hoppers lost: The home team GreenJackets scored early on a sacrifice fly from Zander Clarke and a wild pitch by Steven Jennings that led to a run by Ismael Munguia. Down 2-0, a triple in the top of the ninth from Greensboro's Zack Kone looked like momentum for the Hoppers late. Fabricio Macias scored Kone with a single to center field with two outs. However, Connor Kaiser grounded out and sealed the game.
Key performances: Greensboro—Steven Jennings (L, 5-8) 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 4 K; Conner Loeprich 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 K. Augusta—Seth Corry (W, 6-2) 6.0 IP, 0 R, 8 K.
Also worth noting: Greensboro (59-37) faces Augusta on the road again Friday (7/19) at 7:05 p.m.