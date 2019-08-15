GreenJackets 5
Hoppers 1
First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers lost: Both teams combined for 26 total strikeouts. But Greensboro struggled in the field in the top of the fourth inning, leading to three GreenJackets runs. Later runs by Augusta's Andres Angulo and Logan Wyatt sealed the game, handing Greensboro back-to-back losses.
Key performances: Augusta — Sean Roby 2-5, 2 RBI; Logan Wyatt 1-2, 2B; Kai-Wei Tang 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 6 K. Greensboro — Noe Toribio 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 5 K; Cam Alldred 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 5K.
Up next: The Grasshoppers (71-50) will host Augusta again Friday night at First National Bank Field.