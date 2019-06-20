HOPPERS REPORT
Delmarva 12
Greensboro 11
Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers lost: The Grasshoppers led by a score of 11-2 after six innings, but the Shorebirds came storming back to tie the game at 11 in the top of the 9th. In the top of the 10th, Delmarva's Edison Lantigua singled on a ground ball to right field, scoring Nick Horvath and completing the Shorebirds comeback win.
Also worth noting: Greensboro Right fielder Jack Herman hit his 4th home run of the season. Kyle Mattice, Fabricio Macias, Grant Koch, and Zac Susi had 2 RBI's each in the losing effort. The Hoppers take on Delmarva again tonight at First National Bank Field at 7pm.
-Staff report