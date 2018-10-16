GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Grasshoppers' downtown ballpark will keep its First National Bank Field name through at least the 2026 season.
The Hoppers and FNB Corp. agreed to a five-year extension of their existing naming rights deal, which runs through 2021.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"It's obviously a great thing for us," Hoppers president and general manager Donald Moore said. "They've been a great partner, very easy to work with. And it's a good thing for them, too. I think they've found it gives them a lot of name recognition in the community."
The downtown ballpark opened in 2005 as First Horizon Park, and in 2007 the Hoppers reached a new naming rights deal with NewBridge Bank. That deal carried over when FNB Corp. bought Yadkin Bank shortly after it acquired NewBridge Bank.
"We've essentially had the same partnership since 2007," Moore said. "It's just been a name change. The people are the same. It's nice to have that stability."
The Hoppers play 70 home games at First National Bank Field per season in the Class A South Atlantic League. The team was a Marlins affiliate when it moved into the downtown ballpark but last month changed affiliations to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
FNB Corp. is based in Pittsburgh, a stone's throw from the Pirates' stadium, PNC Park.
"It's a coincidence," Moore said, "but when it became apparent we would go with the Pirates next season, I figured FNB would love it. Their headquarters is right across the street from Pittsburgh's ballpark."
Besides the naming rights, First National Bank also has two of its ATMs on site at the Greensboro ballpark.
“We are excited to extend our relationship with the Grasshoppers and reaffirm our commitment to the Greensboro region,” David R. Edwards, president of FNB’s Piedmont Triad Region, said in a news release. “... We look forward to partnering with the Grasshoppers on various community outreach initiatives.”
The Hoppers will open the 2019 season on a Thirsty Thursday promotion night at 7 p.m. April 4 against the Hagerstown Suns.