GreenJackets 6
Hoppers 2
SRP Park, Augusta
Why the Hoppers lost: After a slow start from both sides at bat, Augusta's Frankie Tostado hit a triple in the bottom of the fourth inning to score Ismael Munguia and Anyesber Sivira. A home run by Jeffry Parra in the bottom of the eighth added three more runs for the home team and proved to be the dagger in the contest.
Key performances: Greensboro—Colin Selby (L, 3-3) 6.0 IP, 2 ER, 8 K; Ji-Hwan Bae 1-4, 2B, RBI. Augusta—Trenton Toplikar (W, 1-1) 5.2 IP, 0 ER, 5 K; Jeffry Parra 1-3, HR, 3 RBI.
Also worth noting: Greensboro faces Augusta again Saturday (7/20) at SRP Park starting at 6:05 p.m.