GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Suns 7
Grasshoppers 5
Why the Grasshoppers lost: The Hoppers scored all five of their runs in the third inning for an early 5-3 lead. But Hagerstown got extra-base hits from three batters leading to four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Three Hoppers struck out in the bottom of the ninth to end things.
Performances worth noting: Greensboro—Jack Herman 2-for-5, 3B, HR, 2 RBIs; Jonah Davis 1-for-4, 3B, 2 RBIs. Hagerstown—Angel Guillen (W, 1-3) 5 2/3 IP, 0 R, 7 K; Kyle Marinconz 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs.
Also worth noting: Greensboro (51-31) returns to action tonight at 7:05 p.m. to face Hagerstown for the final game of their four-game series.
--Staff Report