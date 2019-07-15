HOPPERS REPORT
Hagerstown 6
Greensboro 5
Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers lost: After trailing 4-0 early on, the Hoppers inched their way back, taking the game to extra innings and ultimately coming up one run short to the Suns. Hagerstown shortstop Jackson Cluff singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Phil Caulfield in the top of the tenth to give the Suns a 6-5 lead and the Hoppers were not able to respond.
Worth noting: Greensboro outfielder Jonah Davis hit his seventh home run of the season. The Hoppers will face the Suns again on Tuesday at First National Bank Field with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
-Staff report