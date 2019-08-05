HOPPERS REPORT
Greenville 4
Greensboro 3
Site: Fluor Field, Greenville
Why the Grasshoppers lost: After taking the first two games of the series, the Grasshoppers dropped Game 3 to the Drive by a score of 4-3. Greensboro scored 2 runs in the first inning off RBI from second baseman Ji-Hwan Bae and right fielder Jack Herman, but Greenville answered with 2 runs of their own in the bottom of the first to tie the game. The Drive added another 2 runs in the second, taking the score to 4-2 in their favor. The Grasshoppers inched closer in the sixth inning when Grant Koch doubled to center field, scoring Justin Harrer, but ultimately came up one run short.
Also worth noting: The Hoppers (67-45) are back on the diamond Tuesday night to finish the series with the Drive. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
-Staff report