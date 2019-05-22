Grasshoppers 17
Power 7
Site: Appalachian Power Park, Charleston, WV
Why the Grasshoppers won: Greensboro scored six runs in the first inning and seven in the ninth, culminating in a game where all Hoppers' bats were flying. Rodolfo Castro and Fabricio Macias both homered for the road team in the contest.
Key performances: Grasshoppers—Rodolfo Castro 2-5, HR, 2B, 4 RBI; Fabricio Macias 2-3, HR, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Justin Harrer 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI. Power—Johnny Slater 2-4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI; Jarred Kelenic 2-3, HR, 3B, RBI.
Also worth noting: Greensboro returns to action tonight at West Virginia at 7:05 p.m. for the third of their four-game road series. The Hoppers are on a eight-game win streak.