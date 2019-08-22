Hoppers 11
Shorebirds 3
Where: Arthur W. Perdue Stadium
Why the Grasshoppers won: Shortstop Ji-Hwan Bae connected on two doubles and batted in five runs as the Greensboro Grasshoppers closed out their three-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds with a win. By the second inning, Greensboro had already taken a 6-1 lead and never looked back. Four Grasshoppers batters posted a multi-hit game.
Key performances: Greensboro—Ji-Hwan Bae 4-5, 2B, 5 RBI; Jonah Davis 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Fabricio Macias 2-4, 3 RBI. Delmarva—Felix Bautista 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 6 K; Johnny Rizer 3-3.
Up next: Greensboro (74-53) heads to Hickory Friday night (Aug. 23) to face the Crawdads at L. P. Frans Stadium.