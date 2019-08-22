Greensboro Grasshoppers logo horizontal

Hoppers 11

Shorebirds 3

Where: Arthur W. Perdue Stadium

Why the Grasshoppers won: Shortstop Ji-Hwan Bae connected on two doubles and batted in five runs as the Greensboro Grasshoppers closed out their three-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds with a win. By the second inning, Greensboro had already taken a 6-1 lead and never looked back. Four Grasshoppers batters posted a multi-hit game.

Key performances: Greensboro—Ji-Hwan Bae 4-5, 2B, 5 RBI; Jonah Davis 2-4, HR, 2 RBI; Fabricio Macias 2-4, 3 RBI. Delmarva—Felix Bautista 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 6 K; Johnny Rizer 3-3.

Up next: Greensboro (74-53) heads to Hickory Friday night (Aug. 23) to face the Crawdads at L. P. Frans Stadium.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments