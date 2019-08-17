Hoppers 7
GreenJackets 0
First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers wont: Hoppers pitchers Winston Nicacio (six innings), Will Gardner (two innings) and Mike LoPresti (one inning) combined to allow no runs and only five hits in the game. The three struck out five GreenJackets. Center fielder Jonah Davis hit his 16th homer of the season.
Key performances: Augusta — shortstop Simon Whiteman stole his 10th base of the season. Greensboro — Ji Hwan Bae was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Up next: The Grasshoppers (66-57) will conclude their four-game series with the GreenJackets today. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at First National Bank Field.