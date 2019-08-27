Greensboro Grasshoppers logo horizontal

Hoppers 3

Braves 0

Where: First National Bank Field

Why the Grasshoppers won: Fabricio Macias was strong at-bat in the contest, batting in a teammate and scoring a run of his own while finishing 3-4. Greensboro's bullpen struck out eight batters and the defense shutout the Braves, despite allowing nine hits.

Key performances: Rome—Bryce Ball 2-3; Dilmer Mejia (L, 8-4) 5.0 IP, 5 H, ER, 4 K. Greensboro—Fabricio Macias 3-4, 2B, RBI; Luke Mangieri 1-3, 2 RBI; Cody Smith (H, 7) 2.0 IP, H, 0 R, 4 K.

Up next: The Grasshoppers will host the Braves again Wednesday night (Aug. 28) at 7:00 p.m.

