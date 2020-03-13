Greensboro Grasshoppers

Greensboro Grasshoppers catcher Grant Koch warms up the pitcher before the game against Hickory in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Grasshoppers are delaying the start of their season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was reached after consulting with medical professionals as well as officials with Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball, Grasshoppers President and General Manager Don Moore said Friday in a statement. 

The two leagues on Thursday announced they were delaying their seasons. 

"We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date," Moore said. "The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak."

The Hoppers were set to open the season April 9 at home against Lakewood.

Major League Baseball said Thursday it was suspending operations, including spring training and the first two weeks of the regular season, for the next four weeks. The MLB regular season was originally set to start March 26.

Minor League Baseball officials have not indicated how long their season will be delayed.

