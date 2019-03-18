GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Grasshoppers are going to become cool cats for eight nights during the 2019 baseball season.
The franchise, as part of Minor League Baseball's “Copa de la Diversion,” or Fun Cup, will be known as the Ocelotes de Greensboro on selected nights during the season as part of a national Latino outreach promoting diversity and inclusiveness.
The North Carolina Zoo and Pepsi Bottling Ventures are partners with the franchise. Ocelots, which National Geographic describe as "twice the size of the average house cat" and
"a sleek animal with a gorgeous dappled coat, are found in Central and South America but also have a habitiat outside The Desert at the Zoo in Asheboro.
The Grasshoppers will be known as the Ocelotes de Greensboro for games May 5 (Cinco de Mayo), May 14 (bark in the park; dogs welcome), June 4, June 11, June 25, July 16, July 23 and Aug. 27.
Seventy-two minor-league teams nationwide have created culturally related on-field personas replacing their regular teams for select games throughout the 2019 season.