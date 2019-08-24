Hoppers 4
Crawdads 2
Why the Grasshoppers won: With the game tied at two apiece in the top of the seventh, Jonah Davis was hit by a pitch with bases loaded to score Michael Gretler. That same inning, Jack Herman was walked with the bases loaded, giving Luke Mangieri a run. Greensboro's bullpen struck out 10 Crawdads.
Key performances: Greensboro—Alex Manasa 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 K; Cam Alldred (H, 8) 2.0 IP, 3 K. Hickory—Matt Whatley 1-3, 2B, RBI.
Up next: Greensboro (75-54) returns to Hickory Sunday evening (Aug. 25) at 5 p.m.