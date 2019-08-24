Greensboro Grasshoppers logo horizontal

Hoppers 4

Crawdads 2

Why the Grasshoppers won: With the game tied at two apiece in the top of the seventh, Jonah Davis was hit by a pitch with bases loaded to score Michael Gretler. That same inning, Jack Herman was walked with the bases loaded, giving Luke Mangieri a run. Greensboro's bullpen struck out 10 Crawdads.

Key performances: Greensboro—Alex Manasa 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 4 K; Cam Alldred (H, 8) 2.0 IP, 3 K. Hickory—Matt Whatley 1-3, 2B, RBI.

Up next: Greensboro (75-54) returns to Hickory Sunday evening (Aug. 25) at 5 p.m.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments