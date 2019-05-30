GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Greensboro 11, Lakewood 10
Lakewood 112 002 400 — 10 14 1
Greensboro 106 220 00x — 11 15 1
Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers won: After trailing 4-1, the Grasshoppers reeled off six runs in the bottom of the third inning and held off a late rally by the BlueClaws.
Also worth noting: Connor Kaiser and Justin Harrer both homered for the Hoppers. Cole Stobbe hit two home runs in a losing effort for Lakewood.
— Staff report
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.