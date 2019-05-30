hoppers logo 2018 (copy)

GRASSHOPPERS REPORT

Greensboro 11, Lakewood 10

Lakewood 112 002 400 — 10 14 1

Greensboro 106 220 00x — 11 15 1

Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro

Why the Grasshoppers won: After trailing 4-1, the Grasshoppers reeled off six runs in the bottom of the third inning and held off a late rally by the BlueClaws.

Also worth noting: Connor Kaiser and Justin Harrer both homered for the Hoppers. Cole Stobbe hit two home runs in a losing effort for Lakewood.

— Staff report

