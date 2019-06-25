HOPPERS REPORT
Power 12
Grasshoppers 6
Site: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers lost: Despite jumping out to an early lead in the bottom of the second, the Grasshoppers were unable to overcome a five-run sixth by the Power. Onil Pena and Michael Gretler homered for West Virginia in the inning.
Performances worth noting: Power starter Ryne Inman (7-5) struck out seven Greensboro batters over seven innings.
Also worth noting: Mason Martin was 2-for-4 on the night with two RBIs and two runs scored. The Grasshoppers will play the Power in the finale of a three-game series today at noon at First National Bank Field.
