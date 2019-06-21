GRASSHOPPERS REPORT
Shorebirds 3
Grasshoppers 0
Site: First National Site Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers lost: The Grasshoppers dropped their second straight game to the Shorebirds on Friday night, getting shut out in the process. Greensboro struggled offensively, with only three hits in the game. The Shorebirds jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, then added two more in the top of the fifth after a throwing error by the Grasshoppers.
Also worth noting: The Grasshoppers will play the third of a four-game series against the Shorebirds tomorrow night at 7.
— Staff Report