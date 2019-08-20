Shorebirds 6
Hoppers 5
Why the Grasshoppers lost: The Grasshoppers come back fell short in their road bout against the Delmarva Shorebirds. The home team got off to an early 3-1 lead after the first inning. Greensboro added three runs in the top of the fourth, but back-to-back runs from Delmarva in the fifth and sixth gave them the lead. Luke Mangieri scored for Greensboro in the top of the eighth, but the Shorebirds answered with a go-ahead run in the bottom of the inning.
Key performances: Greensboro—Noe Toribio 4.1 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 7 K; Ji-Hwan Bae 2-4, 2 R; Fabricio Macias 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI. Delmarva—Dallas Litscher 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 8 K; Seamus Curran 3-4, RBI; Johnny Rizer 3-5, 2B, RBI.
Up next: Greensboro faces Delmarva again Wednesday night (8/21) at 7:05 p.m.