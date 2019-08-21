Shorebirds 1
Hoppers 0
Why the Grasshoppers lost: Delmarva's Shayne Fontana batted in Nick Horvath for the lone run of the game. Greensboro saw their fourth loss in their last six games. The match up was a defensive contest that saw 22 strikeouts and only five hits.
Key performances: Greensboro—Will Kobos 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 8 K. Delmarva—Juan Echevarria (W, 4-0) 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K; Gray Fenter 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K.
Up next: Greensboro (73-53) concludes its three-game series with Delmarva Thursday night (8/22) at 7:05 p.m.