Grasshoppers 6
Power 5
Site: Appalachian Power Park, Charleston, WV
How the Grasshoppers won: John O'Reilly struck out two batters in the bottom of the ninth and a final groundout secured the narrow victory for Greensboro. Mason Martin homered in the top of the third, his 12th of the season. Brad Case (7-1) got the win on the mound, striking out four in six innings.
Key performances: Greensboro: Martin 2-for-4, 3B, HR, 4 RBIs; Grant Koch 2-for-4, 2B; Fabricio Macias 2-for-5, 2B. West Virginia: Joseph Rosa 3-for-4, 2B, RBI; Johnny Slater 2-for-4, 2B, RBIs.
Also worth noting: Greensboro (32-14) returns to action tonight at 7:05 p.m. in West Virginia for the final game of their four-game series with the Power.