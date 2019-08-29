Braves 7
Hoppers 0
Where: First National Bank Field, Greensboro
Why the Grasshoppers lost: Rome's batters were hot as three different Braves connected on home runs. Connor Blair hit one to left center in the third, Bryce Ball hit a two-run bomb in the top of the sixth and another in the top of the eighth. Greensboro garnered seven hits but failed to reach home base.
Key performances: Rome—Mitch Stallings (W, 3-0) 8.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 4 K; Bryce Ball 2-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI. Greensboro—Alfredo Reyes 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 K; Zack Kone 2-4.
