BlueClaws 4
Hoppers 2
Where: FirstEnergy Park, Lakewood, NJ
Why the Hoppers lost: Lakewood took an early 2-0 lead until the Hoppers tied the game in the top of the fourth inning. Cole Stobbe hit an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth and Abrahan Gutierrez homered in the bottom of the seventh to round out the BlueClaws 4-2 win. The loss ends a three-game win streak for Greensboro.
Key performances: Greensboro—Mason Martin 1-4, 2B; Michael Gretler 1-4, RBI; Alex Manasa (7-2) 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 3 K.
Up next: Greensboro will conclude their road series with Lakewood Sunday afternoon (6/30) at 1:05 p.m.