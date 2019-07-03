GREENSBORO — It’s a bit of a mess at Eugene and Bellemeade streets right now, with construction planned, under way or near completion on three of the four corners.
So you have to use your imagination a little bit to envision the corner of Babe Place and Yogi Way.
Fundraising efforts have begun to turn the intersection adjacent to First National Bank Field into a baseball-themed square, a place that honors the city's minor-league history as well as the popular black Labrador retrievers who were fixtures at Greensboro Grasshoppers games for a decade.
“We’re finally getting to the point where we’re comfortable starting to raise money,” said Gordon Soenksen, the spokesman for a 16-person committee of baseball fans driving the project. “It’s going to happen.”
And it looks pretty cool.
An artist’s rendering shows the concept. The four crosswalks at the intersection become infield basepaths of a baseball diamond, with a base at each corner.
Statues are planned at each base. The first phase of the project calls for life-size, painted statues of Miss Babe Ruth delivering a bucket of baseballs to a home plate umpire. Across the intersection at second base will be a statue of Master Yogi Berra running in from center field with a ball in his mouth.
The two dogs are icons of local baseball. Yogi died at age 9 in August 2017, and his older sister, Babe, died nine months later at age 12. Both were fan favorites at the downtown ballpark.
Babe worked a string of 649 consecutive home games, fetching bats and delivering balls. Her bucket is part of the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s vast collection in Cooperstown.
“What we’re looking at is a two-phase fundraising activity,” Soenksen said. “The first phase (costs) about $50,000 … honoring the memory of those two dogs who brought so much joy to so many people. We won’t get any of the work done until the money is raised.”
Phase two would add statues of ballplayers at each of the bases, painted with uniforms of city teams past and present. Think G-Yanks, Hornets and Bats, as well as Hoppers.
All the statues would be made by artist Mike Kortan, the creative director of Fun Enterprises LLC in Ohio. His work is familiar around Greensboro. The 4-foot tall Wrangler “Jeansboro” statues along city streets are from his molds, and he created the Hoppers’ bench with mascot Guilford sitting at one end that's now outside the ballpark’s playground.
“Once all the construction is done, this will be a significant piece of downtown Greensboro,” committee member Bob Godfrey said. “Some people even envision this as a new ‘town square’ 10 years from now. Certainly a baseball square.”
The first hint at things to come should pop up in the coming weeks.
The city plans to install street sign “toppers” similar to others sprinkled throughout downtown, these adding “Yogi Way” and “Babe Place” above the existing green Eugene Street and Bellemeade Street signs.
Donald Moore, the Hoppers’ president and general manager, said he was flattered by the plans to honor his dogs. He credits Adam Fischer, the city’s transportation director, with helping the project along.
The project’s plans are similar to a streetscape in Williamsport, Pa., home of the Little League World Series.
“They have a corner right outside their stadium,” Moore said, “where they have baseball statues and basepaths as crosswalks. (Fischer) mentioned that to me several years ago, just thinking out loud, ‘Wouldn’t that be neat here?’ Well, yeah, it would. Things have evolved since then with construction and development, which is wonderful, and … hopefully this can come to fruition one day.”
And that starts with the fundraising.
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro will accept donations on behalf of the project, Soenksen said.
“We want anyone in the community who wants to be involved,” Soenksen said, “so we’re accepting gifts of any size, from a buck to the whole 50K. There will be naming opportunities with the statues, and I’d be glad to talk to anybody about this project.”
Soenksen can be reached at gdsoenksen@gmail.com or by phone at 336-608-7399.
“We’ll place the statues once the building projects on the corner are far enough along so that we don’t have to worry about construction equipment bashing into a statue,” Soenksen said. “So it’s liable to be awhile before we see anything. In the interim, if we get the money raised and statues made, we will put them somewhere so they’ll be on view.”