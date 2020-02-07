Grand Rapids Drive 103, Greensboro Swarm 77
Site: Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum
Why the Swarm lost
Despite hanging close with the Drive in the first quarter, the second and third quarter were the downfall for the Swarm. Greensboro lost the two quarters by a combined 25 points, which was all the Drive needed to pull away and win the game convincingly.
Key performers
Drive: Adam Woodbury 18 points, 8 rebounds; Tre'Shawn Thurman 16 points, 5 assists.
Swarm: Caleb Martin 19 points, 8 rebounds; Ray Spalding 18 points, 7 rebounds.
Notable
The loss marks the Swarm's third consecutive loss and their fifth in the last six games. ... Former Northeast Guilford standout Todd Withers scored 15 points and snatched six rebounds for the Drive. ... Former NC State guard Terry Henderson was inactive for Greensboro. He was acquired by the Swarm on Thursday.
Records
Drive: 18-14, 6th in the Eastern Conference
Swarm: 7-26, 15th in the Eastern Conference
Up next
Drive: at Windy City Bulls, 8 p.m. Saturday
Swarm: at Wisconsin Herd, 8 p.m. Thursday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.