Grand Rapids Drive 103, Greensboro Swarm 77

Site: Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum

Why the Swarm lost

Despite hanging close with the Drive in the first quarter, the second and third quarter were the downfall for the Swarm. Greensboro lost the two quarters by a combined 25 points, which was all the Drive needed to pull away and win the game convincingly.

Key performers

Drive: Adam Woodbury 18 points, 8 rebounds; Tre'Shawn Thurman 16 points, 5 assists.

Swarm: Caleb Martin 19 points, 8 rebounds; Ray Spalding 18 points, 7 rebounds.

Notable

The loss marks the Swarm's third consecutive loss and their fifth in the last six games. ... Former Northeast Guilford standout Todd Withers scored 15 points and snatched six rebounds for the Drive. ... Former NC State guard Terry Henderson was inactive for Greensboro. He was acquired by the Swarm on Thursday.

Records

Drive: 18-14, 6th in the Eastern Conference

Swarm: 7-26, 15th in the Eastern Conference

Up next

Drive: at Windy City Bulls, 8 p.m. Saturday

Swarm: at Wisconsin Herd, 8 p.m. Thursday

